Sergio Gomez News: Tallies assist

Gomez assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Gomez got an assist on Real Sociedad's lone goal, but was largely missing from the attack with only three crosses. If he can boost his volume, he should be able to stuff the stat sheet against a Valencia team which has allowed 51 goals in 36 La Liga games.