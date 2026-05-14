Sergio Gomez headshot

Sergio Gomez News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Gomez assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Gomez got an assist on Real Sociedad's lone goal, but was largely missing from the attack with only three crosses. If he can boost his volume, he should be able to stuff the stat sheet against a Valencia team which has allowed 51 goals in 36 La Liga games.

Sergio Gomez
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Gomez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Gomez See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
294 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 31, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 31, 2023
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 2, 2022
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
Author Image
Dane Shinault
October 7, 2022