Sergio Hernandez Injury: Absent Saturday with discomfort

Hernandez is dealing with a muscle blow that forced him to sit out Saturday's visit to Toluca due to precaution, according to the team.

Hernandez made seven consecutive starts on the left flank before picking up the issue, which is not believed to be significant. His exclusion from the squad led to Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez moving from a central role to wing-back Saturday. It remains to be seen when the youngster will be ready for significant playing time, but he'll aim to bounce back over the next few games.