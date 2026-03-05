Sergio Hernandez News: Assists with lone chance created

Hernandez had an assist with his lone chance created while taking two off target shots and making six tackles (winning two) during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Tijuana.

Hernandez set up Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez in the 50th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Atlas in tackles. The assist was the first since October for the wide man as he's combined for two shots, two chances created, four crosses and 10 tackles over his last three appearances.