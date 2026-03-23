Sergio Hernandez News: Plays six minutes versus Queretaro

Hernandez (undisclosed) recorded one foul as a substitute in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Queretaro.

Hernandez made a brief appearance following his recovery from a minor issue that kept him out of the previous match. He had performed well in a left wing-back spot earlier this season, and his absence led to Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez being deployed in that role and Gaddi Aguirre featuring in central defense. It remains to be seen if that change will be reverted for the next weeks, but Hernandez should have a chance to compete for starts, and will be a source of crosses and tackles if given meaningful playing time.