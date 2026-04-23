Sergio Hernandez News: Quiet outing in draw

Hernandez generated two crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Tigres.

Hernandez was promoted to the starting lineup after a pair of appearances off the bench, taking the spot of the injured Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez (muscular). However, the youngster struggled to find attacking chances on the left flank as his side lacked ball possession in the midweek clash. He could serve as a versatile asset in upcoming fixtures, though he's not guaranteed to get a lot of minutes on the pitch.