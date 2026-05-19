Sergio Herrera News: Allows two goals in loss

Herrera recorded one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Espanyol.

Herrera returned from suspension but could do nothing to prevent another defeat, conceding twice for the third consecutive game. He has now gone seven straight games without keeping a clean sheet and has been rarely tested in that period, surpassing two saves only once across those outings while conceding 11 goals. Saturday's season finale against Getafe now stands as the defining moment of his campaign with his side's survival hanging in the balance.