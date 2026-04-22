Sergio Herrera headshot

Sergio Herrera News: Beaten once in tight loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Herrera made two saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 loss against Athletic.

Herrera was unable to prevent Gorka Guruzeta's goal in the first half, as the striker latched onto a rebound following a previous shot from Nico Williams to score the lone goal of the match. Herrera only has one clean sheet in his last eight league outings, so it's hard to trust him in most fantasy formats right now.

Sergio Herrera
Osasuna
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