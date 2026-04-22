Sergio Herrera News: Beaten once in tight loss

Herrera made two saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 loss against Athletic.

Herrera was unable to prevent Gorka Guruzeta's goal in the first half, as the striker latched onto a rebound following a previous shot from Nico Williams to score the lone goal of the match. Herrera only has one clean sheet in his last eight league outings, so it's hard to trust him in most fantasy formats right now.