Herrera made three important saves to keep the deficit at one, most notably denying Bryan Gil with a low effort around the hour mark and earlier collecting Viktor Tsygankov's long range shot in the 49th minute. He also dealt with a steady stream of Girona set pieces, conceding corners but remaining composed under traffic. He contributed one clearance during the clash but could not do much on Vladyslav Vanat's 44th minute close range finish. Herrera will look to show a better figure in Sunday's clash against Oviedo.