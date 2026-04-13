Sergio Herrera headshot

Sergio Herrera News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Herrera made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Betis.

Herrera completed 23 passes but was beaten early, conceding from distance in the seventh minute. He has now recorded 10 saves and six clearances across his last four appearances, conceding six goals in that span. Up next is a clash with Athletic, who have scored just three times and managed only one win in their last five matches.

Sergio Herrera
Osasuna
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