Sergio Herrera News: Concedes one against Getafe

Herrera had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Getafe.

Herrera would make a solid two saves Saturday but was unable to hold a clean sheet in the finale, allowing a goal in the 59th minute. This means the keeper ends the season in a rough patch, as he has not earned a clean sheet in eight games. He ends the campaign with seven clean sheets, 47 goals allowed and 113 saves in 37 appearances while also avoiding relegation.