Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergio Herrera headshot

Sergio Herrera News: Concedes one against Mallorca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Herrera had one save and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Mallorca.

Herrera had a slightly quiet day in net Monday but still allowed a goal, only making one save in the process. This now makes it six outing since his last clean sheet, with five in 23 appearances this season. He will hope to change that in their next contest, although that will be a tall task as they face Real Madrid on Saturday.

Sergio Herrera
Osasuna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now