Sergio Herrera News: Concedes one against Mallorca
Herrera had one save and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Mallorca.
Herrera had a slightly quiet day in net Monday but still allowed a goal, only making one save in the process. This now makes it six outing since his last clean sheet, with five in 23 appearances this season. He will hope to change that in their next contest, although that will be a tall task as they face Real Madrid on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now