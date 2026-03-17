Sergio Herrera News: Concedes three goals

Herrera registered three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Real Sociedad.

Herrera made three saves and conceded three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Real Sociedad, extending his run to four straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper is going through a difficult stretch, recording 33 saves, conceding 15 goals and keeping just one clean sheet over his last 11 appearances. He will look to bounce back against Girona on Saturday.