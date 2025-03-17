Sergio Herrera News: Concedes twice Sunday

Herrera recorded one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Getafe.

Herrera conceded a pair of goals in Sunday's loss, both to Ramon Terrats in the second half. He has now conceded at least one goal in 10 consecutive games. He also made just one save for the fifth time this season. He faces a very difficult matchup after the international break at Barcelona, a side which has scored a whopping 75 goals through 27 league matches this season.