Sergio Herrera headshot

Sergio Herrera News: Concedes two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Herrera registered five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Herrera recorded two clearances and conceded twice. He has now accumulated 10 saves and eight clearances across the last five games and has conceded eight times. Next, he takes on Betis, who have netted five times in the last five games and are winless in that span.

Sergio Herrera
Osasuna
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