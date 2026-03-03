Sergio Herrera headshot

Sergio Herrera News: Critical error in defeat

March 3, 2026

Herrera had no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Valencia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Herrera fouled the Valencia striker in a one-on-one situation Sunday, conceding the fixture's decisive penalty kick in Osasuna's 1-0 defeat at Valencia. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran Osasuna keeper has produced 14 saves and six clearances while conceding five goals and recording one clean sheet. Herrera's next challenge is likely to come Saturday in a home clash versus Mallorca.

Sergio Herrera
Osasuna
