Sergio Herrera headshot

Sergio Herrera News: Five saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Herrera recorded five saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 0-0 draw against Elche.

Herrera repelled each of the five Elche shots on goal Friday and made two clearances to earn his sixth clean sheet of the campaign in a scoreless draw. Across his last five appearances, the long serving Osasuna keeper has made 16 saves and nine clearances while conceding six goals and recording the aforementioned clean sheet. Herrera's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Osasuna hots Real Madrid.

Sergio Herrera
Osasuna
