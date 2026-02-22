Sergio Herrera headshot

Sergio Herrera News: Lets in one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Herrera made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Real Madrid.

Herrera recorded 11 passes and conceded to Vinicius Junior in the 73rd minute. Herrera has now accumulated 14 saves and five clearances in the last four games, conceding only four times. Next, he takes on Valencia, who are currently 16th with just one win in their last three games.

Sergio Herrera
Osasuna
