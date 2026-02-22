Sergio Herrera News: Lets in one
Herrera made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Real Madrid.
Herrera recorded 11 passes and conceded to Vinicius Junior in the 73rd minute. Herrera has now accumulated 14 saves and five clearances in the last four games, conceding only four times. Next, he takes on Valencia, who are currently 16th with just one win in their last three games.
