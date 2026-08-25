Sergio Herrera News: Logs just one save
Herrera had one save and allowed zero goals in Monday's 0-0 draw against Levante. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.
Herrera didn't face much trouble in this game and only had to make one save but that's unlikely to be the case against Celta Vigo. Celta don't have a goal so far this year but scored 53 goals season.
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