Sergio Herrera headshot

Sergio Herrera News: Logs just one save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Herrera had one save and allowed zero goals in Monday's 0-0 draw against Levante. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Herrera didn't face much trouble in this game and only had to make one save but that's unlikely to be the case against Celta Vigo. Celta don't have a goal so far this year but scored 53 goals season.

Sergio Herrera
Osasuna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Herrera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Herrera See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 24, 2025