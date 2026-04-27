Sergio Herrera News: One save in win

Herrera registered one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Sevilla.

Herrera logged one save in Sunday's 2-1 home win over Sevilla, keeping Osasuna level in the first half while the Rojillos struggled to create clean looks, before the hosts cranked up the pressure after the break to fuel the comeback. The Spanish keeper was only beaten by Neal Maupay's header in the 69th minute as Osasuna rallied to climb into 10th place in the standings. Herrera has now started all 33 of Osasuna's La Liga matches this season with seven clean sheets, one fewer than last season and five shy of his career-best mark from 2021/22, and he'll look to carry that momentum into Saturday's showdown against Barcelona.