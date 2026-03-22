Sergio Herrera headshot

Sergio Herrera News: Registers clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Herrera made no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win over Girona.

Herrera recorded two clearances and secured his seventh clean sheet of the campaign. He has now accumulated five saves and five clearances in the last three games, conceding five times. Next, he takes on Deportivo Alaves, who have netted six times in the last six games and are winless in that span.

Sergio Herrera
Osasuna
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