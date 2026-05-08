Sergio Herrera News: Sent off in Levante clash

Herrera received a red card after conceding two goals during Friday's game versus Levante.

Herrera committed a terrible mistake as he touched the ball with his hand outside the penalty area, leaving his side with 10 men shortly before halftime in Friday's match. The keeper will consequently serve suspension in the upcoming league meeting with Atletico Madrid, where Aitor Fernandez could get the nod. It will be Herrera's first absence of the current league campaign, but he'll be able to return for the penultimate round against Espanyol.