Sergio Herrera headshot

Sergio Herrera News: Suspension cleared

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Herrera is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Herrera has served his suspension following a red card against Levante in the last match and is set to return in the next contest. The goalkeeper is an undisputed starter for his side and should reclaim his place for Sunday's match against Espanyol.

Sergio Herrera
Osasuna
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