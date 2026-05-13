Sergio Herrera News: Suspension cleared
Herrera is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Herrera has served his suspension following a red card against Levante in the last match and is set to return in the next contest. The goalkeeper is an undisputed starter for his side and should reclaim his place for Sunday's match against Espanyol.
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