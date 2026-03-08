Sergio Herrera News: Two saves in 2-2 draw
Herrera registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mallorca.
Herrera made two saves as his side drew 2-2 at home to Mallorca. The keeper has kept six clean sheets this season, four of which have come at home. He conceded two goals for the first time in the last five games and has made two or more saves in 18 of his last 19 games.
