Sergio Herrera headshot

Sergio Herrera News: Two saves in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Herrera registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mallorca.

Herrera made two saves as his side drew 2-2 at home to Mallorca. The keeper has kept six clean sheets this season, four of which have come at home. He conceded two goals for the first time in the last five games and has made two or more saves in 18 of his last 19 games.

Sergio Herrera
Osasuna
