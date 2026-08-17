Sergio Martinez News: Scores first senior goal

Martinez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Villarreal.

Martinez was a surprise starter given how little he had featured before the club's promotion, but he seized the moment, drilling a spectacular effort from outside the box into the top corner. He complemented the strike with a solid defensive showing, contributing two tackles, one interception and three clearances. It marked his first professional goal and came on his first start in the top flight, as Racing Santander returned to La Liga after 14 years.