Sergio Oregel Injury: Forced off after strong showing

Oregel (undisclosed) was forced off in the 79th minute of Thursday's 2-1 Leagues Cup win over Cruz Azul after receiving medical treatment, capping off a very good outing beforehand, the club posted.

Oregel has made just three substitute appearances this MLS season without a goal or assist, so this performance stood out as one of his more involved outings before the injury cut it short. Further clarity on the reason for the withdrawal should emerge in the coming days.