Sergio Oregel Injury: Questionable with head concern

Oregel (head) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's match against D.C. United, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Oregel is a young player working into Chicago's rotation and his head concern is one of two such designations in the Fire's week 13 report. Head issues require formal return-to-play clearance, making a questionable designation a situation the club may manage conservatively. Until his final status is confirmed, Dje D'Avilla and perhaps Mauricio Pineda will look to gain increased playing time.