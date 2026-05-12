Sergio Oregel Injury: Questionable with head concern
Oregel (head) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's match against D.C. United, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Oregel is a young player working into Chicago's rotation and his head concern is one of two such designations in the Fire's week 13 report. Head issues require formal return-to-play clearance, making a questionable designation a situation the club may manage conservatively. Until his final status is confirmed, Dje D'Avilla and perhaps Mauricio Pineda will look to gain increased playing time.
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