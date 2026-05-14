Sergio Oregel Injury: Works with team after absence

Oregel (head) returned to practice after being inactive Wednesday against D.C. United, Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports reports.

Oregel is apparently close to making his return from the injury, although he has seen limited action throughout the season and might not be one of the preferred options in the contention with Anton Saletros (head), Mauricio Pineda and, once he's back from suspension, Dje D'Avilla. Oregel recorded one scoring chance created and two tackles across his previous three appearances off the bench in the 2026 MLS campaign.