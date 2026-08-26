Sergio Oregel headshot

Sergio Oregel News: Returns from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Oregel (lower body) returned from injury in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to CF Monterrey, the club announced.

Oregel returned to the starting lineup Tuesday after missing Chicago's previous three matches with a lower-body injury. The midfielder logged 57 minutes before being substituted, an encouraging workload in his first appearance back. His playing time could continue to be managed as he works toward full match fitness, but Tuesday's return puts Oregel back in contention for regular minutes moving forward.

Sergio Oregel
Chicago Fire
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