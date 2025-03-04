Sergio Ramos News: First Liga MX goal

Ramos scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-2 victory versus Santos Laguna.

Ramos scored a pivotal first Liga MX goal Sunday to help lift Monterrey to a 4-2 victory over Santos Laguna. The veteran defender made one interception, one clearance and one block over his 90 minutes of play. After a brief bedding-in period, expect Ramos to feature in central defense for Monterrey going forward.