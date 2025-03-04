Fantasy Soccer
Sergio Ramos headshot

Sergio Ramos News: First Liga MX goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Ramos scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-2 victory versus Santos Laguna.

Ramos scored a pivotal first Liga MX goal Sunday to help lift Monterrey to a 4-2 victory over Santos Laguna. The veteran defender made one interception, one clearance and one block over his 90 minutes of play. After a brief bedding-in period, expect Ramos to feature in central defense for Monterrey going forward.

