Sergio Ramos News: Scores in draw
Ramos scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Cruz Azul.
Ramos notched his second goal of the season in his third appearance for Monterrey. The goal occurred in the 12th minute as he beat the goalkeeper with a header off a cross from a corner kick. The defender played the full 90 minutes for the second consecutive match.
