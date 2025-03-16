Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergio Ramos headshot

Sergio Ramos News: Sent off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Ramos was shown a red card during Sunday's 3-1 win over Pumas.

Ramos played most of the match but ended up penalized for violent conduct in stoppage time. The veteran will be suspended for the next game versus Tijuana after making three league starts in a row and scoring twice over that span. He'll consequently be available to return April 5 against Chivas. Unless Victor Guzman recovers from a hamstring injury while Ramos serves his ban, Hector Moreno and Antonio Leone will be the top candidates to join Stefan Medina at center-back.

Sergio Ramos
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now