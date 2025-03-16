Sergio Ramos News: Sent off Sunday

Ramos was shown a red card during Sunday's 3-1 win over Pumas.

Ramos played most of the match but ended up penalized for violent conduct in stoppage time. The veteran will be suspended for the next game versus Tijuana after making three league starts in a row and scoring twice over that span. He'll consequently be available to return April 5 against Chivas. Unless Victor Guzman recovers from a hamstring injury while Ramos serves his ban, Hector Moreno and Antonio Leone will be the top candidates to join Stefan Medina at center-back.