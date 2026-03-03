Sergio Reguilon Injury: Back in full training

Reguilon (knee) was involved in training with the team Tuesday after progressing in his recovery from an offseason injury, Alex Windley of FanSided.com reports.

Reguilon will aim to make his MLS debut at some point in the next few weeks, with his potential inclusion in the lineup threatening Noah Allen's spot at left-back. The Spanish defender may initially see limited playing time but could be reliable for offensive numbers if he reaches his top form as soon as he's fit to play.