Sergio Reguilon headshot

Sergio Reguilon Injury: Back in full training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Reguilon (knee) was involved in training with the team Tuesday after progressing in his recovery from an offseason injury, Alex Windley of FanSided.com reports.

Reguilon will aim to make his MLS debut at some point in the next few weeks, with his potential inclusion in the lineup threatening Noah Allen's spot at left-back. The Spanish defender may initially see limited playing time but could be reliable for offensive numbers if he reaches his top form as soon as he's fit to play.

Sergio Reguilon
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Reguilon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Reguilon See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 25
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
284 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
287 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
288 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 21, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 21, 2025