Sergio Reguilon Injury: Back in training
Reguilon (hamstring) was pictured back in training for Inter Miami, per the Inter Miami News Hub.
Reguilon is back in training and will look to be fit for the trip to Toronto on Saturday following his hamstring injury. Injuries remain an issue for the defender, only playing twice this season, starting both times with just 113 minutes of play.
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