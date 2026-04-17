Sergio Reguilon Injury: Injured again

Reguilon is out injured for the time being, according to Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald.

Reguilon was back in a starting role in the last match after two games out and is back on the sidelines again, with the defender injured. He has now only been an option for two games since joining the club, missing six games due to injury in a rough start in Miami. Noah Allen is likely to return to a starting role at left-back while Reguilon is out.