Sergio Reguilon Injury: Late call Saturday
Reguilon (knee) resumed team training this week and will be a late call for Saturday's clash against D.C. United, according to coach Javier Mascherano, per Inter Miami CF Hub. "Sergio came back in good shape, we haven't done too much but what he lacks most is match fitness because he shortened the preseason. He hasn't had too many training sessions."
Reguilon is still working his way back to full fitness after picking up a knee injury in preseason. The left-back did get some work in with the squad this week and was even spotted running shooting drills alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on Friday, though he was still wearing a knee strap. That's a clear sign his return to the matchday roster isn't around the corner just yet. Until he's fully cleared, Noah Allen is expected to keep locking down the left side of the back line.
