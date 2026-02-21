Sergio Reguilon Injury: Not available for opener

Reguilon (knee) is not an option for Saturday's season opener against LAFC, coach Javier Mascherano said in the press conference. "He got injured during the pre-season and is not in the squad list."

Reguilon picked up a knee injury during pre-season and is not an option for Inter Miami for the time being. The natural replacement of Jordi Alba will have to put his official debut on hold as he works his way back to full fitness, but once healthy he is projected to lock down a regular starting role at left-back for the Pinks. In the meantime, Noah Allen is expected to step in and handle duties on the flank until Reguilon is back up to full speed.