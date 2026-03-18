Sergio Reguilon Injury: Picks up new injury
Reguilon delivered an assist before leaving Wednesday's CONCACAF matchup versus Nashville with apparent damage to his left hamstring, Franco Panizo of Miami Total Futbol reports.
Reguilon may be sidelined again if he has sustained a muscular injury, with this blow coming after he made two starts in five days following his recovery from a knee problem. The defender will be unlikely to see a lot of minutes over the next few games, with Noah Allen potentially operating at left-back instead. The full severity of Reguilon's issue remains to be determined.
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