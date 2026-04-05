Sergio Reguilon headshot

Sergio Reguilon Injury: Trains individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Reguilon (hamstring) has been training individually for Miami, per the Inter Miami News Hub.

It has not been the great start to the season for Reguilon, having played just one match after suffering two injuries. The good news is he is back on the grass, therefore it should be much longer until he returns to team training, though will remain doubtful for the clash with RBNY on Saturday.

Sergio Reguilon
Inter Miami CF
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