Sergio Reguilon News: Available moving forward
Reguilon (knee) remained an unused substitute in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he is back fit for Inter Miami.
Reguilon was close to returning for Saturday's clash with D.C. United but ultimately missed out, though the left-back is now back in the mix for the Pinks after making the bench in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup draw against Nashville. The defender is expected to keep building his match fitness over the coming weeks while making sure there are no setbacks from the knee injury. Once he gets fully back up to speed, Reguilon should secure the starting role on the left side of Miami's back line, but until then Noah Allen is expected to hold down the spot.
