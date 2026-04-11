Sergio Reguilon News: Back in starting lineup
Reguilon (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with New York Red Bulls.
Reguilon will make his second appearance of the 2026 MLS campaign after being limited by physical issues at the start of the season. If he finally stays fit, the defender could be his team's main left-back option, relegating Noah Allen to a bench role in upcoming contests. In that case, Reguilon may be reliable for his offensive upside.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Reguilon See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 25323 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38326 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38327 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23January 21, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23January 21, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Reguilon See More