Sergio Reguilon News: Back in starting lineup

Reguilon (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with New York Red Bulls.

Reguilon will make his second appearance of the 2026 MLS campaign after being limited by physical issues at the start of the season. If he finally stays fit, the defender could be his team's main left-back option, relegating Noah Allen to a bench role in upcoming contests. In that case, Reguilon may be reliable for his offensive upside.