Sergio Reguilon headshot

Sergio Reguilon News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Reguilon (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with New York Red Bulls.

Reguilon will make his second appearance of the 2026 MLS campaign after being limited by physical issues at the start of the season. If he finally stays fit, the defender could be his team's main left-back option, relegating Noah Allen to a bench role in upcoming contests. In that case, Reguilon may be reliable for his offensive upside.

Sergio Reguilon
Inter Miami CF
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