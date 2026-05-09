Sergio Reguilon News: First MLS goal off bench

Reguilon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 win over Toronto FC.

Reguilon checked in during the 68th minute and wasted no time making an impact, bagging his first MLS goal in the 73rd by finishing off a Lionel Messi assist to push the score to 4-0 and effectively ice the game before Toronto's late push trimmed the margin. He logged one goal while flashing sharp movement down the left flank in his 22-minute run, applying pressure on Toronto's right side and holding his own defensively as Miami closed things out. Reguilon now has one goal through three MLS appearances since joining the squad, and his two-way ability gives coach Guillermo Hoyos a steady option at left-back as long as he can stay healthy after dealing with injuries since preseason.