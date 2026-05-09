Sergio Reguilon News: Option Saturday
Reguilon (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Toronto.
Reguilon was back in training this week, so it is no surprise to see the defender back in the team sheet. He is still a decent left-back, especially for MLS standards, so he will likely eye a starting role in the coming games. However, he is known to be injury-prone, so they may take his return cautiously.
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