Sergio Reguilon headshot

Sergio Reguilon News: Option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Reguilon (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Toronto.

Reguilon was back in training this week, so it is no surprise to see the defender back in the team sheet. He is still a decent left-back, especially for MLS standards, so he will likely eye a starting role in the coming games. However, he is known to be injury-prone, so they may take his return cautiously.

Sergio Reguilon
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Reguilon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Reguilon See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 25
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
351 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
354 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
355 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 21, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 21, 2025