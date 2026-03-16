Sergio Reguilon News: Registers most crosses
Reguilon had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Charlotte FC.
Reguilon made his Inter Miami debut from left back and recorded the most crosses in the game. He created two chances and also won four duels.
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