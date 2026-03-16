Sergio Reguilon headshot

Sergio Reguilon News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Reguilon had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Charlotte FC.

Reguilon made his Inter Miami debut from left back and recorded the most crosses in the game. He created two chances and also won four duels.

Sergio Reguilon
Inter Miami CF
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