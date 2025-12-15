Reguilon has found a new landing spot as he returns to a playing field after he was not re-signed by Tottenham last season, inking a deal until 2027 to sign with MLS Champions Inter Miami. This is an immediate plug-and-play replacement for the club after Jordi Alba retired from the beautiful game, as Reguilon does have first-team experience in the Premier League. He will likely begin the season starting in that role, a formidable option for the club as they try to make it a repeat championship with their fast and counterattacking style.