Sergio Santos Injury: Heroics off bench

Santos was the savior for Cincinnati on Saturday. In 26 minutes played, the Brazilian striker scored the winning goal from his only shot of the match, created three chances, won two of his four duels, and was fouled twice. The goal was Santos' first of the MLS season in five appearances, but he has just two starts for Cincinnati to begin this year's campaign. He was subbed off in the 84th minute due to injury, so his status for Sunday's match against DC United.