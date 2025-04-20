Sergio Santos Injury: Leaves field injured

Santos was forced off the field in the 53rd minute of Saturday's 3-2 win over Chicago due to an upper leg injury, according to Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Santos looked to be struggling after halftime in Saturday's match, forcing him to leave the field in the 53rd minute due to an apparent upper leg injury. This is a tough break for the forward, as this was his first start in two outings. He hopes to be fit and see the starting spot back in the next contest, with Luca Orellano as a possible replacement if he misses time.