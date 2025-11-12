Santos was picked up by Houston this season after he was waived by Cincinnati, but will not remain with the team, instead entering free agency again. He only ever saw two appearances with Houston from the bench, although he did earn six starts in 18 appearances in the first half of the season with Cincinnati, recording two goals and two assists between the two clubs. He has served the past seven years in the MLS, likely to remain in the league, but is set to serve a depth role once again if he does.