Sergio Santos News: Plays for 13 minutes
Santos (leg) appeared for 13 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Miami.
Santos took the field Wednesday after a few matches out due to a leg injury, with the forward capturing a spot on the bench and eventually earning 13 minutes of play. He has only started in six of his 16 appearances this campaign and will likely remain in a rotational role now that he is fit.
