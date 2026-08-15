Sergio Santos headshot

Sergio Santos News: Returns to match squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Santos (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup versus New York Red Bulls.

Santos has barely played over the last months due to his calf issue, although he was not a consistent option even when healthy. Thus, he's currently expected to remain in a substitute role behind Miguel Almiron and Fafa Picault, looking to open his 2026 scoring count in limited minutes off the bench.

Sergio Santos
Atlanta United
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