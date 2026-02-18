Sergio Santos headshot

Sergio Santos News: Signs out of free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Santos has signed with Atlanta out of free agency, according to his new club.

Santos has found a new club after he departed from Houston last season, with the forward inking a deal with Atlanta for a season. He would start in six of his 20 appearances between his time with Cincinnati and Houston, recording two goals and two assists. With seven years of experience, he will be a solid depth option, although starting time should come sparingly.

