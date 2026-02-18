Sergio Santos News: Signs out of free agency
Santos has signed with Atlanta out of free agency, according to his new club.
Santos has found a new club after he departed from Houston last season, with the forward inking a deal with Atlanta for a season. He would start in six of his 20 appearances between his time with Cincinnati and Houston, recording two goals and two assists. With seven years of experience, he will be a solid depth option, although starting time should come sparingly.
